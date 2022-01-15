PODCAST: Why the Raiders got their best-case playoff scenario with date in Cincinnati

Follow the Raiders Wire Podcast:

In this episode of the Raiders Wire Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the Week 18 win over the Chargers and explain why the Raiders weren’t interested in a tie. Plus, they discuss the wild events that led to the Raiders making the playoffs and their chances of competing in the AFC.

They also preview the Round 1 matchup against the Bengals and discuss how they can steal this game in Cincinnati. All that and so much more in this episode of the show!

