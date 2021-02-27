Podcast: Discussions on Urban Meyer, free agency, and more with former Jags DB Will Blackmon

Episode 60 marked another productive recording for the “Bleav in the Jags” podcast.

This week, Jags Wire contributor Phil Smith and myself sat down with former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back, Super Bowl champion, and host of the “Wine MVP,” podcast Will Blackmon. As usual, it was a quality conversation where we discussed a variety of topics.

With the draft coming up, Blackmon shared his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence, and Washington cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. Blackmon also discussed several members on the Jags’ current team like C.J. Henderson, their receivers group, and new coach Urban Meyer. Additionally, he discussed the free agency strategy the Jags should use as they have the most cap space in the NFL.

The full episode can be heard below in the media player, while our archived episodes can be revisited here.

Feel free to subscribe to “Bleav in the Jags” via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify.