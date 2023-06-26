Podcast: Browns Wire joins Locked on Browns to discuss expectations

We still have five weeks until Cleveland Browns football returns as training camp does not begin until August 1. That means there is plenty of time to discuss the team’s offseason moves as they look to get back into the playoffs and compete for their first AFC North crown since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Discussing the offseason, I joined Jeff Lloyd over at the Locked on Browns podcast to discuss general manager Andrew Berry’s moves as he looks to get the Browns back on track. Tune in as we prepare for the return of football shortly.

More Podcast!

Podcast: Could Lonnie Phelps be a fit for a Browns practice squad spot? Podcast: Reviewing the off-season of the rival Cincinnati Bengals Podcast: What did the Browns get in center Luke Wypler from Ohio State? Podcast: Breaking down the Browns' defensive tackle room Podcast: Breaking down the film of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire