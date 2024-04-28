Plymouth half marathon sees 9,000 take part

The 13.1-mile race started and finished on Plymouth Hoe [BBC]

About 9,000 people have taken part in a half marathon in Plymouth on Sunday, organisers say.

The 21km (13.1 mile) race started and finished on Plymouth Hoe, and also included 5km (3.1 mile) and 10km (6.2 mile) runs for those who wanted to run shorter courses.

The first man crossed with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 17 seconds, followed by the first woman with a time of one hour, 29 minutes and nine seconds.

Organiser David Hart said there was a "fantastic atmosphere".

He said: "This has got to be one of the most spectacular start-and-finish lines in the world of running.

"This is an event that's growing. It's becoming increasingly important on a national scale, and we're getting more and more people coming from across the UK to take part as well."

Men's winner Jacob Sanders said it was "brilliant".

He said: "There was a bit of pressure running in with my team mates, but it was a really good day and [I was] pleased to get the win again."

Louise Flynn, winner of the women's race, said she set a personal best time: "I'm very pleased... I'll take that."

A total of 13 people ran for the charity First Light, raising more than £3,500 [BBC]

Fundraiser Anna Mitchell and runners Siobhan Breslin and Donna Hewing raised money for First Light - a domestic abuse and sexual violence charity.

They were among 13 runners who raised more than £3,500 for First Light.

Ms Breslin said the run was "tough at the end, but it's great going round and it's really supportive. It's been good fun".

Medhi Taheri ran the half marathon for the JDRF - a global type 1 diabetes charity.

A total of 58 people ran for JDRF, which he said had seen £19,000 raised for it so far in 2024.

He said: "My little girl got diagnosed when she was two... they told us this was a life-long condition, she has to suffer for the rest of her life.

"I couldn't accept that as her dad - I believe in dreams, I believe in hope, and my only goal in life is to find a cure for type 1."

