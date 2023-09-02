Who is playing in NFL Week 14? Here's the complete schedule for Dec. 7-11 games

Dueling "Monday Night Football" games cap Week 14's action.

While the Miami Dolphins will be hosting a Monday night game for the first time since 2017, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants meet on MNF for the first time since 1983.

On "Sunday Night Football," the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be a pivotal late-season NFC East showdown.

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Dec. 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 11

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)*

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 14 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info