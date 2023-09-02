Who is playing in NFL Week 12? Here's the complete schedule for Nov. 23-27 games

The NFL owns Thanksgiving weekend.

Following the traditional Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, the league will have its inaugural Black Friday game. The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will host the Miami Dolphins in the matchup.

Week 12 concludes with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meeting for the 17th time on "Monday Night Football."

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Nov. 23

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m., FOX

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 12 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info