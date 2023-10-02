‘Our players believe in themselves and what they’re doing.’ Jimbo Fisher applauds Texas A&M’s improvement, looks ahead to showdown with Alabama

There are just two teams that are tied atop the SEC West standings: Texas A&M and Alabama. Both those programs just so happen to face each other in a Week 6 bout with massive ramifications.

The Aggies are fresh off a resounding 34-22 win over Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, but there’s little time for celebration when you have Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide waiting for you around the corner. Thankfully, the Maroon and White have a legitimate home-field advantage as they play host at Kyle Field.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher echoed just as much in his weekly press conference, as he proclaimed there is no better home-field advantage, and fan base, than Kyle Field and the 12th Man. In addition to touting the performances of Ainias Smith and the Aggies offensive line, Fisher offered his thoughts on the matchup at hand.

Namely, he called out Alabama’s size in the trenches and the prolific athleticism of quarterback Jalen Milroe. While Fisher has no shortage of experience upsetting the Crimson Tide, including at home at Kyle Field, it doesn’t mean preparing for that juggernaut should be treated any differently.

Below is Jimbo Fisher’s full weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, as well as key takeaways from his time at the podium.

There's always room for improvement, but Jimbo loves what he sees so far

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Proud of our team and the way we competed. I like this team. We’re not perfect, and we have a lot of room to improve. Still, I like their demeanor and physicality. We’re getting better as a football team.”

Sub Zero's revenge on turf was a sight to behold

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The punt return by Ainias was huge in the game… His presence and command were excellent in the game.”

Week by week, the Maroon Goons steadily improve

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Our offensive line did a great job of protecting us. I’m really pleased with their progress. We still have a ways to go.”

The Crimson Tide give the Aggies their biggest challenge of the season

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

“We have to get a lot better. We play Alabama this week. Alabama is a very good football team.”

Fisher touted the size of Alabama's offensive line

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re massive. They’re big. If you watched them last week against Mississippi State, they really moved that line of scrimmage.”

Jimbo knows A&M can't overlook Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“He can throw it. His arm is strong as heck. He is as good of an athlete as any on their team… He’s different. He has power and twitch.”

Jimbo loves what he's seeing from the Aggies' RB1, Le'Veon Moss

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Love what he’s doing. Getting healthy. He has twitch. He has power. It’s fun to watch him emerge.”

Preparation for Alabama means turning the dial up a notch

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“You have to control yourself. Alabama is Alabama. They’re a great team, but what we have to do is get prepared to play Alabama. You prepare for them just like you would anybody else.”

Fisher knows A&M's defense must be prepared for Alabama's physicality

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re so physical in the run game. You have to commit guys to the run, you have to tackle, and you have to plug. They have great speed. They’re hitting chunk plays that turn into explosive big plays down the field. That’s very hard to defend.”

Fisher noted this team can't let early success get to their head

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Hopefully we’re very confident. Any time you have success, you get confidence… It seems to be good. Our players believe in themselves and what they’re doing and what we’re doing. Hopefully, we can practice well and carry it into the game.”

On Earnest and Dametrious Crownover

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“The Crownover family is a phenomenal family. They’re tremendous kids. I believe he’s (Dametrious) going to play in the NFL for a really long time.”

Of course, Jimbo applauds the best fanbase in college football: The 12th Man

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The support here is second to none. Our 12th Man and the student body is unbelievable. I noticed how they were camping out there… I thought it would be good to go out there and thank them. There is not a better place to play a football game and be a home team than right here at Kyle Field.”

