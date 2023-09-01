Which player for the Raiders will make the Pro Bowl for the first time?

The roster for the Raiders is littered with Pro Bowlers. Last year, they had two All-Pro selections with RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams. Plus, Maxx Crosby made the Pro Bowl and Chandler Jones is a multi-time Pro Bowl selection.

But what player could get their first Pro Bowl nod during the 2023 season? In a recent article by NFL.com, they wrote about a player for each team that could make the Pro Bowl for the first time during the 2023 season.

For the Raiders, that player is no other than Daniel Carlson. Here is what the site had to say about the veteran kicker for the Raiders:

Kickers make Pro Bowls, too. Carlson has been a steady force for the Raiders since joining the team in 2018. Boasting a strong leg with good accuracy, he made 91.9 percent of his field goal attempts in 2022 with a long of 57 yards. Two of his three misses were from 50-plus yards (where he went 11-of-13). Loosening Justin Tucker’s grip on the AFC kicker spot is no easy task, but if anyone can do it, it’s Carlson. The Raiders kicker actually took home first-team All-Pro honors last year over Tucker, but was left off the Pro Bowl roster. 2023 can change that.

Carlson looked incredible in the preseason, drilling a 62-yard field goal with ease against the Cowboys. He’s among the most consistent kickers in the league while having one of the strongest legs.

But for Carlson to make the Pro Bowl over Tucker, he’s going to need to make multiple game-winning kicks for the Raiders as he did in 2021. And if he can do that on the national spotlight in big games, he’ll have a fantastic chance of taking over the No. 1 kicker spot in the AFC.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire