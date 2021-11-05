PJ Washington out until next week

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week.

Source: Twitter @HornetsPR

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington has been diagnosed with a left elbow hyperextension and has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. He is also out for Sunday’s game against the Clippers. #Hornets say he will be reevaluated early next week. – 5:23 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:46 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington left in the fourth quarter with a left elbow hyperextension and will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:09 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington suffered a hyperextended left elbow and will not return. – 12:09 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is hurt. Grabbing his left elbow it appears. – 11:58 PM

More on this storyline

Rod Boone: PJ Washington (hyper extended left elbow) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Sacramento. LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 4, 2021

Rod Boone: PJ Washington is available to play against the Heat in Miami. Terry Rozier is out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 29, 2021

Rod Boone: Terry Rozier is doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Orlando. PJ Washington is out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 26, 2021