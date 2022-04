Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Associated Press

A surprising contender for the Metropolitan Division title at the All-Star break considering the rash of injuries to high-profile players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and brushes with COVID-19 that left head coach Mike Sullivan scrambling at times to put a lineup together, the Penguins are in a 6-9-2 funk. For every 11-goal outburst against the Detroit Red Wings, there has been a dismal setback like a 4-1 loss to going-nowhere Philadelphia or a bafflingly listless three periods against Edmonton and star Connor McDavid. Instead of home-ice advantage when the Stanley Cup playoffs start next week, Pittsburgh heads into the final game of the season hoping to merely avoid falling into the second wild-card spot and a date with either Florida or Carolina.