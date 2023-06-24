Pittsburgh Maulers coach thinks Deshaun Watson was on par with Mahomes while in Houston

CANTON − If you asked a coach from the Pittsburgh Steelers to publicly analyze the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation, you would not get a straight answer.

It was a different story when a Pittsburgh Maulers coach fielded the same request recently.

Defensive coordinator Jarren Horton, whose famous father Ray is the USFL team's head coach, dove right in.

For starters, as to replacing Baker Mayfield last year, Jarren Horton said, "Deshaun Watson is a better player, in my opinion."

Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Ray Horton, left, with his son, Maulers defensive coordinator Jarren Horton, during practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The younger Horton elaborated:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"There was a time when Watson was in Houston that he and Patrick Mahomes were neck and neck. The year Houston went to the playoffs, Watson was arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, in my opinion.

"He and Mahomes were 1-A and 1-B. They were really close.

"Speaking only about on the field, and I can't speak about anything else, he's worth what the Browns are paying him … in my opinion."

Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Ray Horton, right, with his son, defensive coordinator Jarren Horton, during practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

In 2016, Jarren Horton was an entry-level assistant coach with the Browns. His dad was defensive coordinator.

"Nothing fit right," Jarren said. "It was just not a good situation."

Advertisement

The younger Horton senses the 2023 Browns are in a better place.

More USFL in Canton: 'One of the highlights of my life': Ray, Jarren Horton enjoy season coaching together in USFL

Pittsburgh Maulers defensive coordinator Jarren Horton during practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"They've got (Kevin) Stefanski," he said. "They've got the defense. They've got the quarterback. There's no reason why they shouldn't be battling for the playoffs, even playing in what is probably the hardest division in the NFL."

The Maulers play for the USFL's North Division title at 8 p.m. Saturday, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. They play the Michigan Panthers in the division's championship game, with the winner advancing to the USFL title game.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ray Horton son: Deshaun Watson rivaled Patrick Mahomes before Browns