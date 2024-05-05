Pitt State Cruises Against Rogers State to Take the Series; Will Now Advance to the Next Round of the MIAA Tourney

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas were on cruise control earlier today against Rogers State thanks to a fast offensive start and some great pitching.

Rogers State got on the scoreboard first in the top of the 1st to take a 1-0 early lead.

Pitt State answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the 1st after Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo hit a Sac-Fly.

But, in the 3rd inning, Pitt State’s offense came alive after Hayden Dyer hit a 2-Run Homer and Austin Warkins followed him with a solo HR to go up 4-1.

In the bottom of the 5th, Pitt State added onto their lead thanks to a 2-run blast by Nixon Brannan.

Gage Singer got the start for the Gorillas and struck out 6 batters in 4 inning and only allowed one run.

Earning the win was Christian Spitz who went 4.0 innings pitched, 0 hits, 0 earned runs and struck out 5 batters.

Pitt State will now advance to the Second Round of the MIAA Tournament where they will face off against foe, Missouri Southern in a rematch from earlier in the season.

