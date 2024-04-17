Pitt State’s Blake Mozley Named the Co-MIAA Hitter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, MO — Pitt State Junior Infielder Blake Mozley has been named the Co-MIAA Hitter of the Week after a big week against Missouri Western & Emporia State.

Mozley hit with a .588 batting average and 5 extra base hits and reeled in 8 RBI’s for the Gorillas.

Mozley also had three doubles, two home-runs, 10 hits and a 1.118 slugging percentage.

On Friday, in game one against the Griffons, Mozley had a two-run homer and on Saturday in game two, belted a solo homer to give him his second of the series.

In their mid-week game against Emporia State, Mozley drove in four runs including a go-ahead run in the top of the 9th.

Mozley and the Gorillas hit the road this weekend for a 3-game series against the Newman Jets.

