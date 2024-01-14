PITT 8 PREVIEW: Warriors prepping for Pitt 8 tussles

Jan. 13—The Warriors are readying for the road ahead.

Haileyville will join its conference brethren at the 2024 Pitt 8 Tournament next week, and coach Roy West said his team has been building with every game this season.

"We're playing a lot better," West said.

The Warriors have earned multiple wins this season over the likes of Caney, LeFlore, and Moss. They've also faced off against many of their fellow conference members in a bevy of hard-fought games.

"I've played just about everybody in the conference," West said.

Haileyville has captured four tournament titles in Pitt 8 history, with the last championship win coming in 2014. This season, they'll begin their 2024 journey next week with an opening-round matchup with defending-champion Savanna.

But seeing as they've faced many conference members already, West knows it's going to be tough competition — but his Warriors are going to come ready to battle.

"Several of them games have been pretty tough, pretty close," he said.