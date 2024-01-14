PITT 8 PREVIEW: Hornets readying for conference tournament run

Jan. 13—The Hornets are looking to sting the competition.

Stuart will face its fellow Pitt 8 Conference foes at the 2024 tournament next week, and the Hornets have been showing flashes of their deadly potential under new head coach Josh Williams.

"We got some potential to be pretty good," Williams said.

Stuart has propelled itself to double-digit wins in the first half of the season, with victories over the likes of Buffalo Valley, Tupelo, and a win on the road over host Davenport to earn a tournament championship last week.

In conference play, the Hornets have also seen successes with multiple wins and hard-fought battle.

"We beat Haileyville, Crowder, Indianola," Williams said. "Savanna beat us by five."

Stuart has amassed 10 conference titles in the history of the Pitt 8, last winning in 2021 and 2022 and being named runner-up last season. This year, they'll look for championship No. 11 as they'll open the 2024 tournament against Pittsburg.

And this is the moment Williams wants to see his team kick things into another level. He can see what they're capable of, and thinks one final push will be able to propel them even further forward.

"The potential's there, I think," he said.