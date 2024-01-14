PITT 8 PREVIEW: Demons bracing for battles at Pitt 8 tourney

Jan. 13—The Demons are ready for a hard-fought tournament.

Crowder will look to battle its brethren at the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference tournament next week, and will be doing so with a multitude of up-and-coming talent.

"Lost a really good senior group last year, but my guys that are coming in that got a little bit of playing time last year are starting to come in and find themselves and be productive for us," coach Ben Collier said.

They've seen many successes with multiple wins over the likes of Buffalo Valley, Butner, and Sasakwa. And Collier added there were a few gritty, close calls that could have gone their way as well.

"We've lost overtime to McCurtain, lost a buzzer-beater to Weleetka, and lost by a free throw to Porum in their tournament," he said.

The Demons have already battled against the likes of Indianola, Haileyville, and Canadian in conference play, and will be ready to face the entire field come next week.

Crowder has won eight conference championships, with the last win coming in 2007. Last season, the Demons won a third-place battle against Kiowa.

This season, Crower will face Canadian to open the tournament. And while anything can happen, Collier believes in his team's ability to be ready for a fight.

"On any given night, I think we're pretty competitive," he said.