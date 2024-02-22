Pitcher Mitch Keller reportedly agrees to 5-year, $77 million extension with Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller reportedly signed a five-year extension with the team on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mitch Keller reportedly just got paid. On Thursday, the right-handed pitcher and Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a five-year, $77 million extension that will keep Keller with the team through his prime, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old is coming off his first All-Star nod after pitching in a career-high 194 1/3 innings in 2023 and striking out 210 batters. Keller finished last season with a 13-9 record and a 4.21 ERA.

The Pirates are in the process of solidifying their young core, having signed Keller, Ke'Bryan Hayes (third baseman) and Bryan Reynolds (outfield) to deals that last through 2030 in recent years. The team also has visions of pairing Keller, a 2014 second-round pick, with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Paul Skenes.

After finishing 76-86 — fourth in the NL Central — last year, Pittsburgh got to work bolstering its roster. This offseason, the Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman and southpaw starter Martin Perez. Andrew McCutchen, a franchise favorite, was brought back, and the team added first baseman Rowdy Tellez and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Pittsburgh hasn't finished better than fourth in the division since 2016 and hasn't won a playoff series since the Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card in 2013.