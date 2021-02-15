Pistons will sit Blake Griffin while team considers trade, buyout

The Detroit Pistons are moving on from Blake Griffin. The team announced Monday it would sit Griffin while it figures out his future, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement the Pistons will look to trade Griffin before the March 25 deadline.

"After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties," Weaver said. "We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved."

If the team can't trade Griffin, it could consider buying out his contract.

Griffin also commented, saying he appreciated the Pistons for "understanding what I want to accomplish in my career." It's believed Griffin, 31, is looking to go to a contender.

With the Pistons rebuilding, that's not going to happen any time soon.

Would an NBA team trade for Blake Griffin?

Whether the Pistons can find a deal for Griffin could be a challenge. Griffin is owed $36.8 million this season and will make $39 million next year. Teams may be hesitant to take on that contract considering Griffin has experienced some decline the past couple of seasons.

Griffin — who averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds during the 2018-19 NBA season — has seen his production fall to 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this season. Griffin has also struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing in just 18 games last season.

