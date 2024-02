Josh Hart (23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) makes the and1 layup with 2.8 seconds remaining in regulation as the Knicks defeat the Pistons, 113-111. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 35 points and 12 assists in the victory. Cade Cunningham tallied 32 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Pistons in the losing effort.