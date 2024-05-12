Pirates Preview: Mother’s Day rubber match vs. Cubs

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs had a little but of everything, but it resulted in a 10-9 win for the Pirates.

Paul Skenes made his much-anticipated debut for the Pirates (18-22) and the Bucs’ offense belted five home runs against the Cubs (23-17) in the win.

The two sides will meet one more time on Sunday afternoon to settle this three-game series on Mother’s Day.

