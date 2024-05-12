Pirates GM Ben Cherington Provides Update on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ Injury

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently without the services of Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation on Saturday.

It’s been a reoccurring issue for Hayes, who has battled back problems over the last couple of seasons.

The Pirates are hopeful they will not be without the Gold Glove winner for too long. General manager Ben Cherington discussed Hayes on his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan on Sunday afternoon prior to a Mother’s Day matchup with the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

“We don’t believe it’s serious in the fact that it’s gonna have a major impact on his season,” Cherington said in regards to Hayes. “It’s similar to something that’s grabbed him in the past, something that he’s managed in the past. We know that there’ve been times during seasons where he’s had to take a little bit of a break. We’re hopeful that is relatively short-term. He’s been playing through some symptoms for a little while.”

