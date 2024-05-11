Pirates add Paul Skenes to their roster ahead of his major league debut

Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes meets with reporters before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 10, 2024. Skenes will make his Major League debut Saturday against the Cubs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes is officially a big leaguer.

The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the hard-throwing right-hander and top overall pick in last year's amateur draft to their roster on Saturday ahead of Skenes' start against the Chicago Cubs.

Skenes dominated at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 0.99 ERA in seven starts.

To make room for Skenes, the Pirates designated right-hander Roansy Contreras for assignment. Contreras, acquired as part of the trade that sent pitcher Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees in January 2021, has struggled most of the last two seasons and was out of options.

The 24-year-old Contreras, who was a starter for much of his first three seasons, has been working out of the bullpen this year. He is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 12 appearances.

The Pirates also placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the injured list with back problems. Hayes missed Pittsburgh's last two games entering Saturday. The team recalled infielder Alika Williams from Triple-A to take Hayes' spot on the roster.

