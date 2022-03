Yahoo Sports Videos

Bruce Arians is retiring as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over. Arians isn’t totally stepping away from football as he’ll move to the Bucs’ front office as a senior football consultant. Tom Brady unretiring DID have something to do with Arians retiring, but not in the way most people might think. And despite losing 2-0 to Costa Rica, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team qualified for the World Cup and is heading to Qatar in November.