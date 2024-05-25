PIAA TRACK & FIELD: Friday's Results for D2 athletes
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
100 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 15.05 q4 of 26
100: Isabella Granteed (HR) 12.49 13 of 30
1600: Carissa Flynn (MtV) 5:15.08 14 of 31
400 Relay: Holy Redeemer (McKenzie Chimock, Aleese Stair, Jane Gillespie, Isabella Granteed) 49.19 q3 of 29
400 Relay: Montrose (Carly Frey, Gracie Dalton Sadie Jones, Chloe Diaz) 50.48 19 of 29
400: Kate Korty (CAR) 58.15 q5 of 28
300 Hurdles: Natalie Talluto (MV) 46.65 11 of 29
300 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 47.37 14 of 29
200: Isabella Granteed (HR) 26.18 17 of 29
1600 Relay: Holy Redeemer (Jane Gillespie, Emily Krevey, Avery Chepolis, Avery Kozerski) 4:08.24 12 of 25
Discus: Allyson Brodie (HAN) 92-6 21 of 25
Javelin: Kaylyn Davis (LAK) 110-0 18 of 24
Long jump: Sophia Lenza (LL) 15-8¾ 24 of 28
Long jump: Olivia Haines (WW) 14-9½ 27 of 28
High jump: Naomi Rude (LAK) NH t22 of 27
BOYS
110 Hurdles: Cael Krushnowski (RIV) 15.99 20 of 26
100: Victor Holt (MV) 11.39 31 of 38
1600: Kendel Jones (EL) 4:20.68 m8 of 37
400 Relay: Mid Valley (Mason Vinansky, Victor Holt, Timothy Kramer, Jordan Chmielewski) 43.99 21 of 33
400: Cory Domiano (DUN) 49.32 q3 of 25
300 Hurdles: Robert Carrelle (WW) 41.99 24 of 29
200: Victor Holt (MV) 22.95 16 of 32
1600 Relay: Dunmore (Gabe Franek, Dom DeSando, Cory Domiano, Tommy Clark) 3:25.95 q8 of 30
Discus: Lyndon Bello (LAK) 144-9 9 of 25
Javelin: Will Taylor (RIV) 169-1 m7 of 24
Long jump: Seth Berry (LL) 22-6¾ m5 of 26
High jump: Matt Lyons (HC) 6-2 14 of 22
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
100 Hurdles: Emma Simmons (DV) 15.59 17 of 26
100: Aria Messner (PA) 12.46 24 of 30
1600: Brenna Dahlgren (HON) 5:10.55 26 of 32
400 Relay: Pittston Area (Ali Butcher, Jenna Grieco, Annika Lien, Aria Messner) 49.66 28 of 35
400: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 57.96 14 of 32
400: Gabriella Bredbenner (HAZ) 58.15 16 of 32
400: Gracie Coyne (DAL) 58.78 24 of 32
300 Hurdles: Ella McKernan (WA) 45.01 11 of 30
200: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 25.98 25 of 35
1600 Relay: Dallas (Gracie Coyne, Ava Puskar, Julia Natilus, Trinity Basara) 4:06.00 20 of 31
Shot put: Morgan Langdon (DAL) 34-8.75 16 of 25
Triple jump: Sophia Shults (HAZ) 35-2 23 of 33
Triple jump: Liliana Coe (DV) 35-0½ 26 of 33
Triple jump: Tomara Seid (AH) 34-5¾ 27 of 33
Pole vault: Sarah Shipton (CRE) 11-0 12 of 23
Pole vault (11-6): Hannah LaFave (NP) 11-0 15 of 23
BOYS
110 Hurdles: Colin Manley (WS) 14.89 16 of 29
110 Hurdles: Charles McClain (DV) 15.13 24 of 29
100: Ty Wilkerson (BER) 11.09 28 of 38
1600: Aiden Janowicz (WAL) 4:25.73 32 of 37
400 Relay: Berwick (Caleb May, Kaden Hickman, Alex Estrella, Ty Wilkerson) 43.71 26 of 32
400: DJ Rogers (AH) 50.00 18 of 30
300 Hurdles: Jhaven Sims (SCR) 41.05 25 of 28
200: George Jennings (CRE) 22.99 31 of 34
1600 Relay: Abington Heights (Jack Sorensen, Hamza Mirza, Sean Rooney, DJ Rogers) 3:38.61 27 of 29
Shot put: Harrison Snyder (BER) 53-0½ 11 of 26
Triple jump: Andrew Lupinski (TUN) 42-4½ 20 of 26
Pole vault: Darren Seiwell (HAZ) 12-6 11 of 23
KEY: q-Qualified; m-Medal