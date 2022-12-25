This photo of Jayson Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo is incredible

This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears.

Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart.

BEST CHRISTMAS POSTER EVER! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/qMT3xsMFYu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 25, 2022

And in case you're looking for that poster, the Celtics shared an awesome photo of the play on social media.

That's cold, Jayson.

Antetokounmpo stands at 7 feet and has four straight All-Defensive First-Team nods to his name, but Tatum had no problem summiting Mount Giannis on Christmas Day.