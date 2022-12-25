This photo of Jayson Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo is incredible
This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears.
Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart.
BEST CHRISTMAS POSTER EVER! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/qMT3xsMFYu
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 25, 2022
And in case you're looking for that poster, the Celtics shared an awesome photo of the play on social media.
"HAPPY HOLIDAYS" - JT ðŸ’ªðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/gsW2SnE7TK
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2022
That's cold, Jayson.
Antetokounmpo stands at 7 feet and has four straight All-Defensive First-Team nods to his name, but Tatum had no problem summiting Mount Giannis on Christmas Day.