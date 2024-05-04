Phillies play the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (15-18, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-11, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (3-3, 3.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-0, 1.32 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -175, Giants +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia has a 22-11 record overall and an 11-6 record in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

San Francisco has gone 6-11 on the road and 15-18 overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .367.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 31 RBI for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-25 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: day-to-day (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.