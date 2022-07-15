Phillies injury updates on Ranger Suarez, Zach Eflin, Alec Bohm, Jean Segura

Phillies injury updates on Suarez, Eflin, Bohm and Segura originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI – A few injury updates before the Phillies' final series before the All-Star break:

• Ranger Suarez, who missed a couple of turns in the rotation with back spasms, is on target to come off the disabled list and pitch against the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.

• Zach Eflin, on the injured list with right knee soreness, will throw an "up-down" bullpen session Saturday. He's expected to throw about 35 pitches with a simulated inning break in the middle.

Eflin hurt the knee -- he bruised the "fat pad" under the kneecap, according to the team -- making a fielding play June 9 in Milwaukee. He pitched with discomfort for three starts then shut down after his start at San Diego on June 25.

If Eflin gets through Saturday's bullpen session OK, the Phillies may arrange for him to face some hitters in a simulated game setting during the All-Star break, according to manager Rob Thomson.

There remains no timetable for Eflin's return.

• Alec Bohm, last seen walking off the field in pain Monday night in St. Louis, could be back at third base Saturday afternoon. His dislocated left ring finger is back in place.

"I'm very relieved from what I looked down and saw," said Bohm, whose finger contorted grotesquely when he jammed it diving into second base Monday night. "Super relieved."

Thomson thought the worst when he first saw Bohm's injury. He said he was "shocked" that Bohm made such a quick recovery.

Bohm took early batting practice against a pitching machine Friday and fielded balls. He wore a protective sleeve on the finger. He was available off the bench Friday night.

• Second baseman Jean Segura continues to make rapid progress in his recovery from a broken right index finger. He reached the six-week post-surgery mark on Friday. He believes he could be back in the lineup before the low-end 10-week recovery estimate. That would be August 12.

Segura is hitting soft toss and off a tee. He is fielding balls and throwing. The throwing causes some discomfort. His time on the 60-day injured list expires August 3. He believes it's possible he could start getting minor-league at-bats even before then if he continues to improve and has no setbacks.