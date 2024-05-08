Phillies host the Blue Jays on 11-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (16-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (26-11, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-5, 5.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -159, Blue Jays +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to extend an 11-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 26-11 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .335.

Toronto has gone 8-13 in road games and 16-20 overall. The Blue Jays are 12-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 13 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has seven doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 11-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .211 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (back), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.