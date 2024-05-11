Phillies bring road win streak into game against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (27-12, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-30, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-0, 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 10-30 overall and 5-16 in home games. The Marlins have an 8-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 12-5 in road games and 27-12 overall. The Phillies are 22-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with eight home runs while slugging .478. Josh Bell is 11-for-35 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 14 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .341 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .230 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.