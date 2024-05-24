Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins to have dogs compete in NHL’s “Stanley Pup”

NEW YORK (WHTM) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and nonprofit Petco Love announced the “Stanley Pup” event in honor of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The friendly competition will feature adoptable rescue dogs with all 32 NHL teams being represented by a canine. Many of the rescue dogs will be coming from a shelter or rescue group in a city from the NHL team they will represent.

The hour-long special airing on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. will feature 16 puppies representing the teams who qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs face-off in a skills competition.

Celebrity dog enthusiasts Miranda Lambert, Kristin Chenoweth, and Mickey Guyton will make appearances. Play-by-play and color commentary will be done by Akbar Gbajabiamila from American Ninja Warrior and The Talk and Mark Shunock from Top Rank Boxing. Alexa Landestoy from the NHL Network will report rink side.

“At the NHL, we love supporting great causes and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer. “The show promises to be great fun and we can’t wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more to hit our ‘Stanley Pup’ rink.”

The dogs representing the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins have not been revealed yet. More information once available can be found here: Stanley Pup

NHL and puppy fans can watch the special event on the NHL Network and ESPN+.

