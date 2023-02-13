The Philadelphia Eagles just lost Super Bowl 57. What happens to their championship merchandise?

As the confetti rained down State Farm Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl 57 win, Philadelphia Eagles players and fans could only dream of wearing the kind of championship shirts and hats donned by the Chiefs.

But just because that merchandise won't be seen on the field, online or in retail stores doesn't mean it will be going to waste; it will help people thousands of miles away.

Good360, a non-profit organization based in Alexandria, Virginia, works with the NFL, taking the merchandise meant for the losing team in the Super Bowl – as well as the NFC and AFC championship games – and donating it to people in need overseas. This year will be ninth year the two organizations will work together to ship out the merchandise.

"It's such a great move," Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360, told USA TODAY. "It's so cool, and I just wish more people knew about it."

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert walks off the field as confetti falls after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Why does the NFL donate the losing team's gear?

Shari Rudolph, Good360's chief development officer and chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY in 2022 the NFL and losing teams don't want the merchandise to be seen in the U.S., donating it allows the gear to still have a use.

"It goes to countries where someone needs a hat on their head because they're out in the beaming sun all day, or they need a shirt on their back," Seguin said.

Donating the merchandise also helps the NFL reduce its carbon footprint "especially in Super Bowl host cities," Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility at NFL, said in a statement.

Donated merchandise includes shirts, hats, sweaters, towels and more.

Where does the merchandise go?

Isaacson said the items go to "areas where it would have the most impact.” The NFL and Good360 work on a pre-approved list of where it can go.

They don't say exactly where though, citing security reasons, but gear will be sent to the following regions:

Africa

Asia

Eastern Europe

Middle East

Seguin added the NFL asks Good360 to make sure the products aren't send near where the merchandise is manufactured, and said people receiving the gear likely don't know much about the famed U.S. sporting event.

"They don't know who won or who lost or probably not even what they're wearing," Seguin said.

The Super Bowl ends. What's next?

The moment the clock hits zero at the Super Bowl, "we're starting to move," Seguin said.

When the game ends, the NFL sends Good360 details on the products available. Good360 then notifies its non-profit partners to identify which areas are in need of certain items.

Staff at State Farm Stadium, retailers and distribution centers are instructed to send the gear to an undisclosed central location in the U.S. where it is gathered and sent at the same time.

The accumulation process takes about a week, and after working with transportation partners, is shipped out about two weeks after the Super Bowl.

Do people try to get the Super Bowl losing team merchandise?

In the nine years working with the NFL, Good360 says no one has tried to obtain the losing Super Bowl team gear. However, Seguin said people have asked if there are pictures of what the gear looks like.

"We do not open the boxes. We don't even know, all we know is we got a lot of stuff to get in the hands of those in need," Seguin said.

Silver lining

Good360 does not know exactly how many products get sent overseas, but "a few thousand items" are sent each year. Hopefully, that eases some of the sting of a Super Bowl loss, Seguin said.

"If the outcome of the loss is the Eagles or Chiefs product gets repurposed, that would make me sleep at night," Seguin said.

