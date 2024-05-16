Phil Foden promises ‘more still to come’ after being named Footballer of the Year

Phil Foden was presented his trophy by FWA Chair John Cross. (FWA Handout Photo/PA Wire)

Phil Foden insisted he can get a lot better again after accepting the Footballer of the Year award.

The Manchester City winger, who has scored a career-best 25 goals this season, won 42 percent of the vote for the Football Writers’ Association prize, with his England teammate Declan Rice the runner up and his City colleague Rodri in third.

Foden could win his sixth Premier League title on Sunday when City host West Ham and the England international believes that, under Pep Guardiola, he can improve again.

He said: “I’m delighted with how I’m performing and now it’s one last push on Sunday, one more game to go to try and win the league and I’m really delighted with the performances and how the team has been doing as well.

“I’m so happy for people who have been on my journey, the fans who have supported me, those who have helped me and to be named for this award means a lot to me.

“It just shows how far I’ve come, looking at my journey, and showing it’s possible for other kids. And it does feel a little bit extra special for me as a kid to come through the academy and now playing with world stars. I’m getting the rewards that I’ve worked so hard for.

“I’m still only 23, there’s a lot more to come and, working with Pep who, for me, is the best manager in the world and is only going to help me.”

City’s Bunny Shaw also collected the Women’s Footballer of the Year award at Thursday’s FWA awards. Foden, who was unable to attend, sent a video message instead.