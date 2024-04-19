'Phenomenal' - O'Neill on Baxter ahead of 950th Crusaders game

Stephen Baxter is the longest-serving manager in world football after taking over the Crusaders job in 2005 [PressEye]

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says long-serving Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has been "phenomenal" as he prepares to leave Seaview at the end of the season.

Saturday's game against Coleraine will be Baxter's 950th match in charge of Crusaders.

Baxter, 58, was appointed manager of the north Belfast club in February 2005 and he has won three league titles, four Irish Cups, three County Antrim Shields, a League Cup and a Setanta Cup.

His 19 years at the helm makes the Crues boss the longest-serving manager in world football.

"To do that at one club is exceptional, really," O'Neill said.

Baxter announced in February he would stand down at the end of the season, which will bring his record-breaking time at the Crues to an end.

After spending four years at Seaview as a player, Baxter took over as manager in 2005 and helped them gain promotion back to the Irish Premiership in his second season in charge.

He then guided the Crues to their first Irish Cup success in 41 years when they beat Cliftonville 1-0 in the 2009 final at Windsor Park.

Baxter brought back-to-back Gibson Cups to Seaview in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, before lifting the league title again in the 2017-18 campaign.

Three more Irish Cup triumphs followed in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

"The manager is the one who has to motivate, and at times he doesn't always have someone to motivate him," O'Neill added.

"So to have that enthusiasm for the game and that dedication to one club, and to have the periods of success that he's had and those difficult periods, I think that is testament to Stephen's character.

"They are big shoes to fill, but what has happened in Crusaders in recent years, Stephen has played a huge part in that."

'He should get to 1000!'

Former Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley, speaking to BBC Sport NI alongside O'Neill and Stuart Dallas at the draw for the 2024 Under-19 European Championship - in which hosts Northern Ireland will face Norway, Italy and Ukraine - joked that his first thought was Baxter should do another season to reach 1000 matches in charge.

"I've known Stephen since I was a young player," recalled McAuley, who started his career in the Irish League before going on to play for West Brom.

"I actually played with him in the Crusaders team when he was at the back end of his playing career.

"He has been an unbelievable advocate for the local game. What he has done at Crusaders has been fantastic.

"He is probably tired now, so I can understand him stepping away and I wish him all the best in whatever he is going to do next."

[BBC]

Baxter handed a top-flight debut to Stuart Dallas, who went on to become a cult hero at Leeds United and with Northern Ireland.

"Congratulations, first and foremost, on a fantastic career," said Dallas, who played under Baxter from 2010 until 2012 when he moved to Brentford.

"I read an article where Liam Beckett had talked about putting him up there with the best managers in Irish League history. He deserves his place at that table.

"What he has done for Crusaders and what he has achieved is incredible. Having played for the club, I know the journey that they have been on.

"He is fantastic. He gave me an opportunity to play in the Irish League and I'm grateful that he has been part of my journey."

Dallas also played alongside Baxter's successor, Declan Caddell, when at Seaview and he says it could be a strong appointment.

"I wish Stephen all the best for whatever is next, and I wish Declan all the best in taking over.

"He has got big shoes to fill but again, he is another person who knows the club inside out and knows what it takes to be successful."