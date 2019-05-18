Golf fans not happy with CBS' new 'aerial tracing' at PGA Championship

CBS broke out new "aerial tracing" technology during its PGA Championship broadcast on Saturday, and fans were not happy. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Shot tracer technology changed the way we watch golf for the better, providing fans with an easy way to follow the action on television.

CBS attempted to take that technology a step further on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it didn’t go over too well with the golf world.

CBS introduced new “aerial tracing” technology during its broadcast at Bethpage Black. “Aerial tracing” was essentially the same thing as the original shot tracer, except it showed the view from above instead of from behind — which made it extremely hard to see the shot itself.

In the first example that CBS tweeted out, it was nearly impossible to see Justin Rose’s swing in the corner of the screen.

The move didn’t go over well with golf fans, either, who made their feelings known on social media.

Good effort, CBS. The second major of the year, however, may not be the best time to try something new.

