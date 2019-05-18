Golf fans not happy with CBS' new 'aerial tracing' at PGA Championship

CBS broke out new "aerial tracing" technology during its PGA Championship broadcast on Saturday, and fans were not happy. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Shot tracer technology changed the way we watch golf for the better, providing fans with an easy way to follow the action on television.

CBS attempted to take that technology a step further on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it didn’t go over too well with the golf world.

CBS introduced new “aerial tracing” technology during its broadcast at Bethpage Black. “Aerial tracing” was essentially the same thing as the original shot tracer, except it showed the view from above instead of from behind — which made it extremely hard to see the shot itself.

In the first example that CBS tweeted out, it was nearly impossible to see Justin Rose’s swing in the corner of the screen.

Nice drive, Justin Rose.



For the first time ever on a golf broadcast, Aerial Tracing gives you an overhead look at the shot’s flight pattern. pic.twitter.com/V0vKckldSW — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 18, 2019

The move didn’t go over well with golf fans, either, who made their feelings known on social media.

Why is this a thing? — Fantasy Golf Podcast (@fantasygolfpod) May 18, 2019

This persons idea in theory made no sense and when applied to broadcast also makes no sense. This makes no sense. — Austin! (@AutBourdages) May 18, 2019

Me trying to figure out where the ball is actually going to land: pic.twitter.com/3YKwC1DQBD — Toombs Norman (@ToombsNorman) May 18, 2019

Please, no more. — Chad Jackley (@c_jackley) May 18, 2019

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” - Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park — On The Chopping Blockchain (@ChoppingBlockch) May 18, 2019

Why not just run a 30 second ad right after impact? — Kevin Miller (@1Kevin_Miller) May 18, 2019

Stick with regular shot tracer please pic.twitter.com/qPPQqkESme — Legal Hooks (@LegalHooks) May 18, 2019

Good effort, CBS. The second major of the year, however, may not be the best time to try something new.

