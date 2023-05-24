PGA betting, odds: Bet this Charles Schwab Challenge head-to-head matchup

The PGA rolls into Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Marked at 7,209 yards, the course offers the ability to play much shorter for those who can cut the dog legs to shorten the hole. That said, I’m looking for driving accuracy and success with putting on Bentgrass greens.

Here’s one full tournament head-to-head matchup to bet. These are 11-4-2 overall.

Denny McCarthy -120 vs. Andrew Putnam

McCarthy is one of the best putters on tour over the last few seasons. This year, he’s fifth in strokes gained putting and ninth in strokes gained on Bentgrass. Putnam is also one of the better putters, 31st in the field. If both have a similar strength, then what separates the two?

Consistency, which leads to stronger results. Since his last missed cut in February, McCarthy has six top-30 finishes in his last seven tournaments played, gaining strokes or remaining neutral in ball striking in all six. McCarthy is coming off a better iron performance, gaining four strokes on approach — his best since the Valspar Championship in March. Combine that with his putting, where he gained 13 strokes in his last two events, and McCarthy should put up another top-30 performance.

Meanwhile, Putnam, whose strength typically lies in the short game, is struggling in that area as of late. Improvements have been made with his irons. After losing strokes on approach in the first three months, he’s now gained in the last two. As a result of the shifted focus, his short game has lacked. He's lost strokes in four straight, three with the putter. I’m backing the more consistent player in McCarthy.