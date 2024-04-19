PFL heads to Mohegan Sun, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls for second half of 2024 regular season

The PFL will continue its 2024 season in June with events in three new locations.

The promotion wraps up the first half of the regular season Friday in Chicago. But after a two-month break, the fighters in six divisions will be back looking to lock in postseason positions.

2024 PFL 4 will take place June 13, a Thursday, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. That location was a regular stop for Bellator before that promotion was bought by the PFL, but the PFL will be hosting an event there for the first time.

Heavyweights and women’s flyweights will be in action at that event. At heavyweight, Valentin Moldavsky leads the standings with 6 points as the only first-round finisher two weeks ago in San Antonio. And there’s a three-way 6-point tie atop the women’s 125-pound division with Dakota Ditcheva, Taila Santos and Jena Bishop.

The regular season then continues on consecutive Fridays with light heavyweights and lightweights at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on June 21 and welterweights and featherweights at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on June 28.

At light heavyweight, all five regular season fights a week ago were first-round finishes, resulting in an unprecedented five-way tie atop the division heading into the second set of fights. Defending champ Impa Kasanganay, Antonio Carlos Jr., Rob Wilkinson, Josh Silveira and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov all have 6 points. At lightweight, Clay Collard, Brent Primus and Michael Dufort are tied with 5 points.

As has been customary since its launch in 2018, regular season fighters will complete for a $1 million grand prize to each division’s champion, which will be determined by two regular season bouts and playoffs.

No specific matchups have been announced for the second-half events. All three cards will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie