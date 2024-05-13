PFL announces dates, locations for 2024 playoff events

The second half of the 2024 PFL regular season will get underway next month, and the fighters now know where they’ll be heading if they make the postseason.

The PFL on Monday announced the dates and locations for its three playoff events in August, when the six sets of $1 million finalists will be determined.

The first playoff event, which will feature the top four women’s flyweights and heavyweights, will take place Aug. 2 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. It will be the promotion’s first trip to the city.

Two weeks later, the postseason continues with light heavyweights and lightweights in action at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Aug. 16. The PFL is familiar with that venue. It held its 2021 playoff events there for three consecutive weeks.

And welterweights and featherweights will wrap up the playoffs Aug. 23 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., another venue the PFL is familiar with. The 2023 $1 million finals took place there this past November.

The playoff fields have yet to be determined. The first half of the regular season wrapped up a few weeks ago, and the second half fights take place in June to determine the top four point-getters in each division.

“PFL playoff action is second to none, with the best athletes in the sport vying for a chance to continue their million-dollar championship journeys,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a news release. “The PFL is excited to bring the 2024 PFL Global Season Playoffs to Nashville, Miami and D.C., as well as our fans from 160 countries around the globe. The PFL Global Season Playoffs win-and-advance format is the epitome of meritocracy.”

The second half of the PFL’s regular season starts June 13 in Uncasville, Conn., followed by June 21 in Salt Lake City and June 28 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie