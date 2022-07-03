PFF: Jets’ John Franklin-Myers is top-20 pass rusher since 2020

New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers had a breakout year last season. Pro Football Focus thinks things have actually been going well for him the past two years.

Franklin-Myers tied the team-high sack total with six (Quinnen Williams) and added another 43 QB pressures and 14 total QB hits in 2021.

For his efforts over the past two seasons, the football analytics outlet says Franklin-Myers has a pass rush win rate of 17 percent. That’s the 20th best of all defensive linemen in the NFL:

John Franklin-Myers: 17% pass rush win rate since 2020. 20th highest among ALL Defensive Lineman pic.twitter.com/m52CNmsRju — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) July 2, 2022

Franklin-Myers did not only receive praise from PFF in terms of his pass-rushing prowess as well. Last season he was also graded as the Jets’ top defender against the run (80.3).

Franklin-Myers, a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, is starting to round into an all-around defender for Gang Green on the D-line.

