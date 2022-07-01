PFF: Bills have 14th best linebacker position in NFL

The Buffalo Bills have the 14th best linebacker position group in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

The latest installment of the football analytics outlet’s position rankings went to linebackers. The Bills, led by Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, are in the middle of the pack but PFF does shine some optimism.

Here’s how PFF broke down Buffalo’s linebackers:

Tremaine Edmunds has not quite lived up to expectations, but he’s still young and can grow into a good player. Edmunds is just 24 years old and entering his fifth NFL season. He pairs with the solid Matt Milano, who posted the second-best season grade of his career (67.0) in 2021.

Of the two Bills starters, Milano has been the more consistent one. The lone issue with him has been his health. Starting 16 games in 2021 is a good start toward improving that aspect of his game.

On Edmunds, the jury is still out. Sometimes he has the ability to make a big play or turnover. Others, he gets caught out of position or misses a key tackle.

That brings to light his contract situation as he’s a free agent after the year–the way things unfold in 2022 could factor into whether or not Edmunds and the Bills find a deal.

