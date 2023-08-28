Peyton Manning makes first appearance as University of Tennessee professor

Peyton Manning had his first day of school Monday.

The legendary Tennessee football quarterback is back as a professor and took part in a class. Manning was named a professor of practice starting in the fall 2023 term with the UTK College of Communication and Information in mid-August.

In the role, Manning will partner with CCI faculty and teach a variety of topics that align with the college’s curriculum including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking.

Manning was a guest of professor John Haas’ communication studies capstone course.

“This was a true first to me,” Manning told The Daily Beacon, the school's independent newspaper. “Dr. Haas was sort of quarterbacking it today.”

Manning graduated from UT in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. It has not been announced if he will continue teaching beyond the academic year. He is not being paid for his role.

You know the semester’s off to a great start when it’s the second week of classes and Peyton Manning is your professor! 🍊🐐🎉 pic.twitter.com/luwFqJvL7f — UT College of Communication & Information (@UTCCI) August 28, 2023

Manning rewrote the Tennessee record book during his four years as a Vol when he was 39-6 as the starting quarterback. He holds the record for passing yards with 11,201 yards and passing touchdowns with 89.

He was the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and spent 18 years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He was named MVP five times and won a pair of Super Bowls before retiring in 2016. When he retired, Manning was the NFL’s all-time passing leader with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns.

The New Orleans native was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Peyton Manning makes first appearance as Tennessee professor