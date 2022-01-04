What Peyton and Eli Manning said Monday night about Browns, Bengals-Chiefs, Joe Burrow

Peyton and Eli Manning

During their ESPN2 broadcast of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Cleveland Browns and the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Peyton and Eli Manning talked briefly about Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski not watching the Bengals' come-from-behind win against the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium, and how hot Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been as of late.

"Eli, it was interesting. I talked to (Browns head coach) Kevin Stefanski. He said they did not watch the Bengals' game," Peyton said during the second quarter of the game at Heinz Field, which the Steelers won to improve to 8-7-1 this season. "They were bussing to Pittsburgh from Cleveland. Maybe players did obviously on their phones, but Coach Stefanski did not watch that game on purpose. Because it's such a roller-coaster - you know, trying to decide if you're gonna be in playoff contention or you're gonna be out of it. So he intentionally did not watch that game. There's nothing worse than that. Only thing I can think of that's worse than that is when you're actually playing a game and you're scoreboard-watching, right? And you're watching highlights of the Bengals beating the Chiefs, knowing right as you're playing your game, your playoff hopes are over. But probably a smart move - not watching that game. And nice job by Joe Burrow. He's not throwing any touchdowns recently, huh? What's he got - nine in the past two weeks? Geez!" (He's got eight in the past two weeks.)

"He's on fire! On fire!" Eli responded.

"You got him on your fantasy team?" Peyton asked Eli.

"I do not," Eli answered dejectedly.

The Browns found out Sunday evening that they officially were eliminated from playoff contention. They face the AFC North champion Bengals in Week 18 in Cleveland.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he hasn't decided whether Burrow - who broke Andy Dalton's franchise records for passing yardage and touchdowns in a season during Sunday's win - and other starters will play against the Browns ahead of the playoffs.

Story continues

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the Browns' loss Monday night that he'll discuss with his agent and family whether he'll play against the Bengals in Week 18.

From Bengals radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hoard via Twitter:

Ben has always been near the top of my most despised Bengals opponents…almost entirely because he’s been so damn hard to beat over the years.

But I’m kinda happy for him tonight.

And also thinking how cool it would be if Joe Burrow is the #Bengals QB for 18 years — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) January 4, 2022

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What Peyton and Eli Manning said about Browns, Bengals-Chiefs, Burrow