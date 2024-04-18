Petree, Kelly sign to Connors State

Apr. 18—When they entered high school, Keys Lady Cougars Taylor Petree and Sarah Kelly hadn't played soccer before. Now, four years later, they have the chance to play at the next level.

On Wednesday, April 17, the Lady Cougar duo signed with Connors State College to continue their careers.

"I have always encouraged them since their freshman year to pursue future endeavors. I am proud of these two girls for signing for Connors and pursuing their soccer careers," KHS head coach Patrick Bilon said. "Their heart and their ability to learn and adapt is outstanding. They have been starters all four years; they adapt and do everything I ask them to."

Going into the season, the Cowgirls were looking to only sign Kelly, but Bilon told them to look at Petree and another senior player. The Cowgirls managed to lock down Petree and Kelly for their young program.

"Connors is a new program. This was our first year, so making sure we have strong local talent is important to me. It is important we mold them to what Connors foundation is," Connors State head coach Adam Skolnick said.

With a young program bringing two players who already have chemistry is only going to help the Cowgirls, according to Skolnick.

"It is always good when you come into a new surrounding it is difficult, so having someone you know is helpful in the transition," Skolnick said.

Once they are off to Connors, Bilon expects the pair of Lady Cougars to not only have strong junior-college soccer careers, but he wants them to look at life after soccer.

"I expect them to not only pursue their soccer careers, but a degree," Bilon said. "It is just not all about soccer, but the future of their lives and what they can do for themselves. I also always encourage them to pass the heart on for the game and encourage people to play."

KSH currently sits at 5-5 on the season and is awaiting Friday, April 19's results to see if they made the playoffs.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter