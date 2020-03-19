Longtime Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at 35 of head injury

Peter Whittingham, a legend at Cardiff City, died after suffering a serious head injury. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Peter Whittingham, the soccer player who starred for Cardiff City for 10 years, has died at age 35 after sustaining a serious head injury.

Cardiff City confirmed his death in a statement released on Thursday, via the BBC.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken. "The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time. "First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. "Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. "The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."

In a statement released Wednesday, the South Wales Police said that Whittingham’s injury was the result of an accidental fall down the stairs while he was out with friends at a pub on March 7. He was put on life support and did not regain consciousness before he died.

Whittingham’s career began with Aston Villa in 2002, but he truly made his mark when he joined Cardiff City in 2007. He would stay with the club until 2017, amassing 459 appearances and 98 goals. He became a fan favorite, helping the team reach the 2008 FA Cup final and the 2012 League Cup final. Cardiff City also won promotion to the Premier League in 2013. Whittingham finished his career in 2018 with Blackburn Rovers.

Story continues

This is the second tragedy for Cardiff City in the last 14 months. Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash in January 2019, just days after signing with Cardiff for a club-record transfer fee.

More from Yahoo Sports: