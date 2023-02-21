Marshawn Lynch puts Steelers RB Najee Harris in his Top 5 RBs

Yahoo Sports NFL Writer Charles McDonald takes you through his latest NFL Mock Draft, and explains why he believes there will be an early flurry of quarterbacks in the first round.
Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine is nearly averaging a point a game, but his lack of goals has him in self-roasting mode: 'I used to be a goal-scorer'
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
Are the Jets a QB away from being a contender?
During halftime of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, TNT announced that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would not return to the exhibition due to an injury he suffered when hitting his hand on the rim.
The top-ranked team has lost eight times so far this season already, tying the all-time record.
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.
The USWNT was thoroughly outplayed by Japan in its second of three games at the SheBelieves Cup.
John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats, now 4-7 in Quad 1 games, will have another shot at a Quad 1 victory when they face the Florida Gators on Wednesday.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Detroit Lions last used the franchise tag in 2018, when they tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah to keep him from testing free agency.
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success. Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in [more]
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
Caldwell had a winning record at his previous two head-coaching jobs.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...