Peter King: Aaron Donald doesn’t have ‘burning desire’ to finish career with Steelers

There’s been some speculation this offseason that Aaron Donald could finish his career back home in Pittsburgh as a member of the Steelers if the Los Angeles Rams’ season goes into a tailspin. There are no legitimate reports suggesting that’s going to happen, but fans in Pittsburgh are hoping it somehow comes to fruition.

Peter King of NBC Sports is here to throw cold water on that idea. Based on what he’s hearing, it’s unlikely to happen and Donald doesn’t have a “burning desire” to finish his career with the Steelers.

I think, for the record, Aaron Donald is not likely to play the twilight of his career for the Steelers. I hear it’s not a burning desire of his.

While the Rams are highly unlikely to trade Donald this season, it’s not hard to see why some fans think it could happen. If the Rams are truly resetting in 2023 so that they can be more aggressive next year and the following season, trading Donald at the deadline for a few valuable draft picks isn’t unreasonable.

The Rams should be competitive enough in the first half of the season to prevent that from happening, but you never know with Les Snead. Just don’t start connecting the dots between Donald and the Steelers yet.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire