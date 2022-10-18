Pete Nance named top-2 transfer ahead of this season

As the college basketball season gets closer to its start, UNC basketball fans are another day closer to seeing transfer Pete Nance in a Carolina jersey for his first regular season game and the first time on the court since the Blue-White scrimmage earlier this fall.

The Northwestern transfer came to UNC as the player to slide into the role left open by the graduation of Brady Manek.

Nance averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Wildcats last year. He also shot 45.2 percent from three.

Because of his play the previous four seasons in the Big Ten, Nance was named among the top incoming transfers in college basketball — ranked No. 2 by college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz is not the only person to give this recognition to the 6-foot-10 forward. Along with numerous national analysts, UNC head coach Hubert Davis went out of his way to mention Nance and the expectation for him to have an ‘unbelievable year’ earlier this fall on a podcast.

Nance will be a tremendous asset for the Tar Heels and has the versatility to play multiple different roles for Hubert Davis and UNC.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire