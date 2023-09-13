Pete Crow-Armstrong makes incredible catch in first Cubs start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the first inning of his first career start with the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showed off the defense that has left fans and scouts starstruck.

Crow-Armstrong, starting in center field for the Cubs, was tested in the first inning on a fly ball off the bat of Nolan Jones with a runner on base and one out in the first.

Jones smoked the ball at 107 miles per hour off the bat, but Crow-Armstrong was up to the task as he made an absolutely bonkers catch in center field:

According to Statcast, the expected batting average on the flyball was a staggering .970, but that didn't stop Crow-Armstrong from making the play and keeping the Rockies scoreless in the first inning of the contest.

Crow-Armstrong was called up by the Cubs prior to Monday's game. He made his debut in that contest, getting caught stealing third base and laying down a sacrifice bunt. He got the start in center field for Tuesday's game, his first since the call-up.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.