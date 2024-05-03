Pest control gets hero’s welcome at MLB stadium as bee colony delays game

A beekeeper basked in the limelight at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game this week, heroically removing a bee colony that formed on top of the protective netting above home plate.

The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed by almost two hours on Tuesday night (30 April) before Matt Hilton, branch manager of the Blue Sky Pest Control office in Phoenix, came to the rescue.

Even MLB’s official X account paid tribute to the beekeeper, posting a video of the incident featuring overly dramatic commentary.

After removing the bees, Hilton threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Chase Field.