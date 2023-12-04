Perry's Stock Watch: Keion White steps up in Deatrich Wise's absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're looking for reasons to get excited about the New England Patriots, they're all on defense.

For the third consecutive week, the Patriots' defense submitted a dominant performance, this time limiting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to just two field goals on 241 total yards. New England has allowed just 26 points total over the past three weeks.

Of course, the Patriots have lost all three of those games -- including a 6-0 shutout loss Sunday -- thanks to a historically bad offense that's mustered just 13 points in that span. The team is 2-10 and is on track for its worst season in three decades.

If you want to focus on the positives, however, there are several bright spots on defense -- including rookie defensive end Keion White.

With Deatrich Wise out due to injury White played a season-high 53 defensive snaps (87 percent of total snaps) in Sunday's game against the Chargers and made a noticeable impact.

The Georgia Tech product recorded a quarterback hit and three run stuffs, helping limit Los Angeles to just 1.2 yards per carry. Dynamic Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had just 18 rushing yards on 14 carries, his lowest output of the season.

White earned his first career sack last Sunday against the New York Giants and appears to be coming into his own after an encouraging preseason in New England. Between White and third-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Patriots have two solid building blocks for a strong defensive line in future seasons.

White is one of three players who earned a "Stock Up" label in Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 13. See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Keion White, DE

Jonathan Jones, CB

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Stock Down