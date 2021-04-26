Pep Guardiola praises Man City ‘personality’ after winning four Carabao Cup finals in a row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Pep Guardiola won his 30th major title of an illustrious career&lt;/p&gt; (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola won his 30th major title of an illustrious career

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s resilience after they won their fourth Carabao Cup trophy in a row thanks to a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

City dominated the first half at Wembley but were unable to turn their control of the final into a half-time lead.

It was a much closer match after the break, but Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute header from Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick proved decisive.

The victory was City’s seventh major title under Guardiola, while his side are also likely to lift their third Premier League title in four seasons and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And while they were knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea last weekend, Guardiola was quick to highlight his side’s form since the turn of the year, which has left them still capable of winning three trophies in a single campaign for a second time in the space of three seasons.

“Today we were incredible and I’m happy to win the first title [of the season], to win four in a row in this competition, but especially to win 30 of the last 33 matches,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“This is amazing, and in this period where we have lockdowns, suffering, a different way of life. We played with incredible personality from the first minute to try and win the game.

“They had a few minutes and some counter-attacks, but in general we played a really good final.”

Despite their impressive first-half display in which they created several clear chances from open play, it was surprising for City to make the breakthrough thanks to a set-piece.

“We had a lot of corners and we are not the strongest [at set pieces],” Guardiola added. “The free-kick [from De Bruyne] was good and [Laporte] did incredible.

“We don’t have time to work [on set-pieces]. Just the principles from the beginning so we know what to do and we just try to recover. It is tough but it is what it is - the schedule is this way.”

Read More

Carabao Cup final defeat could push Harry Kane toward decision over Tottenham departure

Florentino Perez’s condescending rant about youth missed why the game’s future really is in danger

Is Leicester vs Crystal Palace on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester City vs Tottenham, player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias impress in Carabao Cup final

    Manchester City won their fourth Carabao Cup final in succession with a deserved 1-0 win over Spurs at Wembley in front of 8,000 fans. Luke Edwards rates the two teams' performances for Telegraph Sport. Manchester City (4-3-3) Zack Steffen 6 Could have taken his gloves off as he had so little to do but stayed alert and pulled of a good save to deny Giovani Lo Celso at the start of the second half. Kyle Walker 7 Tottenham did not know how to cope with either of City's marauding full-backs and if England are going to be on the front foot in games at the Euros he should probably start. Ruben Dias 8 An excellent tackle on Harry Kane, which was judged to be a foul, incensed the Portugal international and rightly so. Another masterclass in how to play the centre-back role in a dominant team. Aymeric Laporte 7 Extremely fortunate not to pick an early yellow card when he cynically stopped a rare Spurs counter, the sort of tactical fouls Pep Guardiola once argued they do not make. Booked when he did it again a few minutes later. Spurs were wondering why only one yellow for two identical fouls long before he scored the winner at a corner. Joao Cancelo 7 Appears to have lost a bit of blast going forward as we approach the run-in. But he has been a brilliant addition to the squad and this was another good performance at the end of an excellent first season. Ilkay Gundogan 7 No player has been more important to City this season and the German deserves the praise and attention. No longer just another cog in the machine but was relatively quiet at Wembley and missed a good chance in the second half as well. A reminder he is not a machine. Fernandinho 7 Also booked for a tactical foul to halt Spurs’ attempts to threaten on the counter-attack - which was about all they had in terms of a goal threat. It is the sort of thing you can only admire in the ultimate team player. Kevin De Bruyne 8 What a relief for City that their talisman had not suffered a more serious injury last week, but he faded in second half. Even at 75% fit, he surely still has to start against PSG. Riyad Mahrez 6 Did most of the same things that have made this his best campaign since leaving Leicester City three years ago but needs to be more precise with final pass and finishing against PSG. Raheem Sterling 7 On the plus side, he started a cup final just seven days after playing poorly in a semi, which shows how highly he is thought of still. But deployed as a false nine rather than playing as a wide forward Sterling was largely frustrated. This was better though. Phil Foden 7 Another game to add to his highlight reel as he caused problems for Spurs but probably should have scored when shot hit the post. As others tired around him, his impact became less eye-catching but what a player he could be. Subs: Rodri for Fernandinho 84, Bernardo Silva for De Bruyne 87 Subs not used: Ake, Jesus, Ageuro, Zinchenko, Rodri, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy, Ederson Booked: Laporte, Fernandinho Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris 7 Kept Spurs in the game in the first half as City set up camp on the edge of his area and attacked with relentless pressure. He was not in any way to blame for the defeat. Serge Aurier 7 All of the Spurs defence played their part in a heroic stand to prevent City scoring before half-time but could not get into the game offensively. Toby Alderweireld 7 A valiant effort from the old warhorse but he cannot defy the ageing process. Jose Mourinho knew he would need to be replaced this summer. But have Spurs got the money to do so? Eric Dier 7 There are plenty of people outside of North London - and indeed some there too - who cannot understand how Dier continues to be picked for England. This was a strong retort, although where were Spurs' centre-backs when Laporte scored from a corner? Sergio Reguilon 6 Started badly and should have been punished for a loose ball out of defence before Foden hit the post. Not his best game and spent most of it on the edge of his own box. Harry Winks 6 Stuck to the task even while Spurs were being overrun in the middle and City’s wing-backs pushed high to create the overload. Not his fault but City had better players in midfield and that is where the game was won. Pierre Hojbjerg 6 Has had a good season following Mourinho-led move from Southampton but is he a player good enough to build a Champions League midfield around? This would suggest not, which is where Spurs are as a club and a team. Giovani Lo Celso 6 He was OK, which is pretty much all he has been since arriving from Real Betis two years ago. Almost gave Spurs the lead at the start of the second half with a low shot but that was it. He has looked like an almost player far too often. Lucas Moura 6 It is still a surprise when you watch Moura play that he scored a second-half hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final two years ago. An unlikely hero then, even more so when you see him like this. Harry Kane 6 Barely got near the ball inside the box let alone touch it as City dominated from start to finish. Forced deeper and deeper to try to receive the ball from a harrassed Spurs midfield, the England captain was powerless to change its outcome . Son Heung-min 5 So much is needed from the Spurs front two to mask deficiencies elsewhere but City stopped them getting the ball by dominating the midfield battle and halting counter attacks early, by fair means or foul. Subs: Bale for Lo Celso 67, Sissoko for Moura 67, Alli for Hojbjerg 87, Bergwijn for Aurier 90. Subs not used: D Sanchez, Lamela, Hart, Tanganga, Ndombele Booked: Reguilon

  • Carabao Cup final defeat could push Harry Kane toward decision over Tottenham departure

    90 minutes on the periphery of the match for the England captain, during which his team never looked like winning the trophy

  • The Rush: Gronk sets a Guinness World Record, a 4-year-old champ and UK wins its first Women’s Volleyball title

    In honor of this year's Oscars, The Rush showcases some incredible performances from this past weekend, including an incredible catch by Gronk, a 4-year-old named Josh and the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.

  • Kevin Durant, Mike Conley win Oscar for short film 'Two Distant Strangers'

    Both Mike Conley and Kevin Durant served as executive producers on "Two Distant Strangers," a short film starring Joey Bada$$,

  • 'The clubs cannot leave' - Real Madrid president insists Super League will return

    Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the 12 clubs who were to found the European Super League cannot abandon it due to binding contracts, and he promised the project would return after a period of reflection. Perez was one of the leading figures in the breakaway competition, which was unveiled last Sunday only to fall apart within days when all six English clubs involved withdrew and others followed. But Perez, whose club is one of three teams along with Barcelona and Juventus yet to abandon the project, said it was not so simple for clubs to leave.

  • Super League: English clubs ‘cannot leave’ due to binding contract, says Florentino Perez

    The Real Madrid president has insisted the Super League will go ahead as the contracts the clubs have signed cannot be broken

  • Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a month with 85

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Greeted by more ''M-V-P!'' chants, Stephen Curry dazzled again in one of the most dominant stretches of his career. Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 117-113 on Sunday night. ''Obviously when I'm out there I definitely feel like I'm the best shooter in the world,'' Curry said good-naturedly when asked if he's not the best, who possibly could be.

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Jon Jones denies he demanded $30 million from UFC for Francis Ngannou title fight

    This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Anthony Davis scores 4 points in limited return from calf strain

    AD was rusty in his first game in two months.

  • Tennis-Berrettini sinks Karatsev to win Serbia Open

    Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6(0) in the final at Novak Djokovc's claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the third set tiebreak 7-0 as the Russian showed signs of fatigue in the opening set and the tiebreaker after a gruelling three-and-a-half hour win over world number one Djokovic in Saturday's semi-final. Karatsev dug deep to haul himself back into the match after he was brushed aside in the opening set and having stayed afloat thanks to his big serve, the Russian saved a match-point to force the tiebreak.

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

    Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laporte's late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game to somehow stay in contention at Wembley Stadium. But City finally made the breakthrough in the 82nd minute from an unlikely source as defender Laporte met Kevin de Bruyne's free kick and headed past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.